Jennings native, author to visit library

eagan LeJeune will be visiting the Jeff Davis Parish Library this week to introduce and discuss his recent book, “Legendary Louisiana Outlaws: The Villains and Heroes of Folk Justice.”

LeJeune is a professor of English at McNeese State University, past president of the Louisiana Folklore Society and editor of its journal, “Louisiana Folklore Miscellany.” He has collected stories about outlaws and Louisiana folklore for more than fifteen years and has received the Louisiana Literary Award and the Brian McConnell Book Award. His teachings and research interests include Louisiana folklore, American folklore, Outlaw legends and Louisiana’s Neutral Strip, otherwise known as “no man’s land.”

LeJeune’s website explains how in this volume he draws from historical accounts and current folklore to examine the specific moments and legal climate that spawned these memorable characters.

He shows how Jean Laffite embodied Louisiana’s shift from an entrenched French and Spanish legal system to an American one, and relates how the notorious groups like the West and Kimbrell Clan served as community leaders and law officers but covertly preyed on Louisiana’s Neutral Strip residents until citizens took the law into their own hands. John West and Laws Kimbrell were Confederate Army veterans who returned after the Civil War to their homes in the “no-man’s land’’ of Central Louisiana, which was the remains of the old buffer strip between French and Spanish colonial interests.

Likewise, the bootlegging Dunn brothers in Vinton, he explains, reflect folk justice’s distinction between an acceptable criminal act such as operating an illegal moonshine still and an unacceptable one such as cold-blooded murder.