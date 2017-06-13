JES Science Camp keeping students engaged through summer

Lunar modules, creating slime and trips to the Jennings Airport to learn about the world of aviation. These are just a few of the many activities the Jennings Elementary (JES) Science Camp is offering to a select number of students this summer.

“We had right at 100 kids invited to camp based on their school performance, and there are four teachers facilitating the camp”, said JES teacher and co-facilitator Erin Dugas. “There are also another eight teachers running other camps for math and art as well, so we are hoping this keeps the students engaged during the summer and that it helps to bridge the gap as they move between grades.”