JES Science Camp keeping students engaged through summer
Lunar modules, creating slime and trips to the Jennings Airport to learn about the world of aviation. These are just a few of the many activities the Jennings Elementary (JES) Science Camp is offering to a select number of students this summer.
“We had right at 100 kids invited to camp based on their school performance, and there are four teachers facilitating the camp”, said JES teacher and co-facilitator Erin Dugas. “There are also another eight teachers running other camps for math and art as well, so we are hoping this keeps the students engaged during the summer and that it helps to bridge the gap as they move between grades.”For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43177
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on Jun 13 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry