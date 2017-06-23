Joann Meno Sam

Funeral services for Joann Meno Sam, 64, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, in David J. and Rosa Fondel Church Chapel in Semien Lewis Mortuary, 819 N. State Street in Jennings. Rev. Joseph Butler will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday in the chapel until time of service.

Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.

Mrs. Sam entered into eternal rest in a Baton Rouge hospital.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters, Dianne Bagwell and Velta Viney; two nieces she helped rear, Jennefer and Tracy Buckley; and a great-niece, Rita Ann Buckley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie Audrey Meno; one sister; a brother; and a niece.