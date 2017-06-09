Joe L. McCree, Jr.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel for Joe L. McCree, Jr., 80, of Jennings on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Sam West officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Joe was born in Elton on Sept. 29, 1936, to Joe McCrea, Sr. and Louise Woods McCrea. He was called from this life on Monday, June 5, 2017. Joe served in the United States Navy until his retirement. He worked as a pipefitter for 20 years at a Navy shipyard. Joe also worked as a carpenter. He loved to travel and fish in his spare time. Most of all, Joe loved to visit with his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joe is survived by his wife, Thelma Henderson McCree of Jennings; his sons, Paul (Wildah Smith) McCree of Washington State and Darryl Blye of Seattle Wash.; his daughters, Janet (Gary) Thompson of Rock Hill, S.C., Toni Ross of Sacramento, Calif., and Jolynn (Rodney) Phillips of Orlando, Fla.; his god-daughter, Elaine Robinson Sonnier of Elton; his brothers, Sherman McCrea of Houston, Texas, and Willie McCrea of Lubbock, Texas; his sisters, Evelyn McCrea of Elton, Delores McCrea Dartez of Elton and Josephine Guillory of Elton; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and 15 great great-grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Louise W. McCrea, Sr.; his son, Mark Blye; his brothers, Artis J. McCrea, Sr., Shirley McCrea and George McCrea; and his sisters, Bessie Robinson, Rose Mae Frank, Geraldine McCrea Fontenot, Beatrice McCrea Cooper, Lonel McCrea and Mary McCrea Lewis.

Carrying Joe to his final resting place in Eternal Rest Cemetery will be David McCrea, Sr., Isaiah Reed, James Achane, Lynn Joseph, Brandon Lewis and Warren Woods.

