Joyce Mae Vital-Victor

Visitation for Joyce Mae Vital-Victor will be held Thursday, June 29, 2017, from 9-11 a.m. in New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Welsh, with her funeral following visitation at 11 a.m. in the church.

Burial will be in Bon Pasture Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel of Lake Charles.

Joyce Mae Vital-Victor was born on Sept. 2,1945, in Welsh. She was the eldest of four children born to the late Esther Vital Sr. and Beaulah Scott Vital.

At an early age, Joyce was christened at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Welsh. Joyce resided in Welsh and culminated at Bethune High School. At Bethune, she participated in various activities. She found her joy in basketball and was a member of the basketball team. She later went to Southern University in Baton Rouge where she completed some courses.

As a young child, Joyce met Leonard B. Victor, who later became her husband and to that union, four children were born. In the early 1960s, Joyce and her family moved to California where she was a dedicated Catholic and a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Compton, Calif.

Joyce had a career in money. Her career working as a bank teller began in the 1970s. She started at Security Pacific Bank, where she worked for many years. She became one of the neighborhood full-time babysitters allowing her to see the children grow and she knew many families in her neighborhood in Carson, Calif. She then started employment at Check Service and Joyce loved that job. She was so nice and helpful to her customers.

On June 14, 2017, Joyce won her battle and crossed the finish line into Heaven. She fought a good fight. She was the strongest lady that I know.

Joyce is survived by her children, Ronald Victor (Andrea) of Welsh, Rosalind Victor of Norwalk, Calif., and Ronetta Victor of Bakersfield, Calif.; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Victor; her daughter, Rhonda Victor; her sister, Jackie Forte; her brother, Esther Vital Jr.; and Brother Robert Vital.