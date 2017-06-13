JPD officer receives state award

A Jennings police officer has been named the city, district and now state-level Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion.

Jennings Police Department (JPD) patrolman Trevor Bullock has only been with the agency for a little more than a year, but has already proven himself to be a valuable part of the JPD team.

“Officer Bullock has a shining career with this agency,” said JPD Chief Todd D’Albor. “On top of his dedication to his calling, the highlight of his fairly young career occurred on November 15 of last year when he took action in what would later play a crucial part in a homicide case.”