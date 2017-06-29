Juneteenth Festival returns to Welsh

WELSH – The annual Juneteenth Festival here will celebrate the abolition of slavery with a day of family activities between Bethune and Richmond parks.

Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement that slavery had been abolished in Texas. Today, the holiday celebrates the emancipation of slaves throughout the southern US.

“Celebrating a day of remembrance and independence is a very special time,” said organizer Eddie “Bruiser” Achan. “We encourage our other communities to take part in this great function.”

The ninth annual festival will begin with a 10 a.m. program at New Hope Baptist Church, followed by a noon parade that will begin at Bethune Park on Martin Luther King Street and end at Richmond Park.

Festivities will carry on at Richmond until 7 p.m. and include food and drinks. There is no charge to attend the event.