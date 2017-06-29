Juneteenth Festival returns to Welsh

WELSH – The annual Juneteenth Festival here will celebrate the abolition of slavery with a day of family activities between Bethune and Richmond parks.

Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement that slavery had been abolished in Texas. Today, the holiday celebrates the emancipation of slaves throughout the southern US.

“Celebrating a day of remembrance and independence is a very special time,” said organizer Eddie “Bruiser” Achan. “We encourage our other communities to take part in this great function.”

The ninth annual festival will begin with a 10 a.m. program at New Hope Baptist Church, followed by a noon parade that will begin at Bethune Park on Martin Luther King Street and end at Richmond Park.

Festivities will carry on at Richmond until 7 p.m. and include food and drinks. There is no charge to attend the event.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=43443

Posted by on Jun 29 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in