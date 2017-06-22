Jury, Co-op prepare for potential storm outcome

Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury and the Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op are anticipating potential power outages and compromised road conditions due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

“During the past couple of years, we’ve experienced enough flooding that we’re becoming more effective and efficient with our storm and flood preparation,” explained Police Jury Administrative Supervisor Randy Ringuet. “After making sure there is enough sand and sandbags out at our jury locations and fire districts available for the public, our next priority is to monitor roads for blockages, flooding and safety. Our workers are out on the roads throughout the parish looking for downed trees.”

In the event roads become flooded, Ringuet said workers are on standby, keeping an eye out for potential problem areas.