Kennon Miller

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Delhomme Funeral Home-Bertrand for Mr. Kennon Miller, 65, who passed away on June 4, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Evangelist Clif Holland will officiate the plan of salvation.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home today, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, from 3-8 p.m.

Kennon was born on Feb. 10, 1952 in Jennings to the late Austin Miller and the former Effie Smith. He attended Hathaway High School and graduated with the Class of 1970. His brother, McNayland, pushed him into high school sports. He started McNeese State University in 1970 while working offshore with Diamond M Drilling to earn his college funds as a roughneck under his older brother, SirDayland Miller. His hard work paid off in 1974 when he graduated MSU with his Bachelor of Science degree. He worked for Seaboard Pipe in Houston, Texas, then started his own company, KenMill Pipe. Later in life, he became a pipe consultant for BTM Sales, LLC.

He is survived by his lovely wife, Bernell Tauzin Miller, who stood by his side always and through his cancer days. He was blessed with five children, Mark Landry, Tara Leigh Holland (Clif), Darron Austin Miller(Nikki), Max Kennon Miller (Fran) and Kennye Ann Miller; 10 wonderful grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jett and Pike Landry, Nate, Alec, Gracie (Sunshine) and Bib Holland, Karli and Kelsi Miller, also Manny Jackson, with one more Miller on the way around Christmas; two brothers, SirDayland Miller and McNayland Miller; and one sister, Penny Miller.

Kennon was preceded in death by his parents.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Smith, Justin Roberie, Jonathan Roberie, Lloyd Trahan, Brandon Simms and Roland Landry.

The family would like to thank Dr. Linda Oge for her years of care and compassion, and Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Miller’s honor to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries for distribution of Bibles, 8919 World Ministry Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70810.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

“FORGIVEN” – October 07, 1982