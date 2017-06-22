Key witness testifies

The state’s key witness in the case against Roderick Cawthorne, Jr. took the stand on Wednesday, telling the court that while both men planned the robbery of Charles Raymond Talen, Sr., Cawthorne suggested killing the man while the two staked out his home on the day of the murder.

Cawthorne is on trial for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, charges that codefendant Brett “Cowboy” Hebert is also facing in the 2015 robbery and murder of Talen, 73.

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) Det. Jeremy Broussard testified that investigators learned of the two men’s involvement from Lake Arthur resident Ray Brister, who is now jailed on a manslaughter charge in a 2016 case.

Cawthorne has not admitted any involvement in the crime, but Hebert has. The latter suspect initially refused to speak to investigators then decided to talk with JDSO Det. Chris LaFleur, who once worked with Hebert’s former stepfather, an Iberia Parish detective. LaFleur testified that Hebert has not received any special treatment because of this relation. Furthermore, Hebert testified that he has not been offered a plea deal or promised any leniency in exchange for his testimony.