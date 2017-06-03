Kimberly Grace Guillory Landry

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mrs. Kimberly Grace Guillory Landry will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Churc, with Father Roland Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 4, from 5-9 p.m. and will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Thornwell under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Landry was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, loved to cook and play cards. She especially cherished her daughter, Kyra.

Mrs. Landry leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Travis Landry; her daughter, Kyra Landry; her mother, Lilly Benoit Guillory; a sister, Amanda Hanks and her husband Eric of Lake Arthur; three brothers, Ivan Guillory and his wife Rebecca of Jennings, Terrie James Guillory of Lake Arthur and Christopher Guillory of Welsh.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Guillory; and her niece, Serenity Rose Guillory Hanks.

