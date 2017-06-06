LA mayor submits formal resignation

LAKE ARTHUR – Mayor Robbie Bertrand has officially submitted his formal resignation as the town’s leader.

Although Bertrand’s resignation follows a recall attempt to remove him from office, he said his decision to resign is because of personal and professional reasons.

In a letter submitted to Jennings Daily News, Bertrand bid his final farewell to the community and expressed his gratitude to the public, while also recapping and highlighting his accomplishments and achievements as mayor.

“Over the past several months, my workload and responsibilities with my full-time job have escalated, forcing me to evaluate my position as your mayor,” stated Bertrand. “That, combined with personal issues, has prompted me to resign as mayor.”