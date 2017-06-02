LA Regatta approaching

LAKE ARTHUR – The 7th annual Regatta is only a week away and the community is gearing up for a festive weekend filled with live music, boating and even a mechanical bull.

Team LA President Corey Conner said he is anticipating good weather for the festival weekend.

“Right now things are looking really good, so we hope to have pretty good turnout,” he said. “We are also confident the strong band lineup will also draw in a great crowd.”

This year, a 40-foot tall water slide and mechanical bull will also be added to the attractions.