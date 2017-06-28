Leland Pousson

A Mass of Christian burial for Leland Pousson, 79, of Jennings will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a Cursillo Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass.

Leland will be laid to rest in Mermentau Cemetery with Full Military Rites.

Leland was born in Mermentau on Aug. 12, 1937, to Phillip Pousson and Eunice Blanchard Pousson. He was called to his Heavenly Father on June 26, 2017.

Leland served our country honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked for the shipyard as a welder until his retirement. Leland loved to be outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching movies. Leland truly loved spending time with his family. Leland was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Leland is survived by his two daughters, Diana P. (Michael) Matt of Jennings and Janet Gail (David) Cormier of Crowley; his two brothers, Willmer Pousson of Lafayette and Michael (Cecile Fay) of Lafayette; his sister, Marjorie (Harry) Richard of Welsh; his six grandchildren, Crystal Gail Matt (Joshua) DuPont, Katie Faye Matt (Benjamin) Kershaw, Damon Keith Cormier, Daniel Shaine (Chrystal) Cormier, Malyssa Gayle Cormier (Derek) Deshotel and Maggie Mae Cormier; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin DuPont, Noah Matt, Wyatt Kershaw, Sawyer Cole Kershaw, Hunter Cormier, Angelle Cormier, Sophia Grace Deshotel and Abbygayle Rose Deshotel.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Eunice Blanchard Pousson; his beloved wife, Hermina Guillory Pousson; his grandson, Jacob Cole Matt; his brother, William Pousson; and his sister, Bonnie Pousson.

Carrying Leland to his final resting place in the Mermentau Cemetery will be Paul Pousson, Damon Cormier, Daniel Cormier, Josh Dupont, Ben Kershaw, and Derek Deshotel.

