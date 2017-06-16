Less students dream of following in teachers’ footsteps

This week, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board declared several areas of critical shortage for the 2017-2018 school year. Some of these areas include administration, special education, 7-12 mathematics, science and Spanish, just to name a few.

Superintendent of Schools Kirk Credeur commented that far less students are pursuing careers as educators. In fact, he said, when education is suggested as a career path, some students say they have no desire to work in that field.

It is disheartening that the profession is losing its following, but not surprising. Today, teachers have one of the hardest, most micromanaged jobs in America, yet the pay is quite low and the classroom difficult to navigate.

In a 2015 Washington Post article titled “Why today’s college students don’t want to be teachers,” Valerie Strauss wrote that individuals are skeptical of accountability measures that tie a teacher’s job security or pay grade into student test scores; that teachers are blamed for social problems linked to students’ on-campus behavior; and that teachers no longer have the autonomy to present lessons through methods they feel benefit students best.

And, let’s be honest — many parents are a problem in the school system today, placing blame on teachers and administrators when they should be focusing on fixing their own households.

It’s discouraging to know less students are dreaming of becoming teachers, a job which is not for the faint of heart. Still, it is easy to understand why the dream has ended.