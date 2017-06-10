Lester Joseph Jordan

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Lester Joseph Jordan, 90, of Thornwell, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur, with Father Roland Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church until service time.

Burial will follow in Thornwell Cemetery.

Mr. Jordan passed away Friday, June 9, 2017, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1927 in Frey to Simon Baptiste Jordan and Alzina Guillory Jordan. He moved here in 1967 from Iota. Mr. Jordan was a farmer and a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Leola Mary Guillory Jordan of Thornwell; three daughters, Patricia DeVille and Juanita January of Lake Charles and Ella (Eddie) Higginbotham of Jennings; two sons, George (Mary Mae) Guillory of Iota and Stanford (Mernia) Jordan of Jennings; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great great-grandson and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers; six sisters; a grandson, Herbert LaMont Jordan; and three sons-in-law, Larry January, Alfred DeVille and Joe January.

