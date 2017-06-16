Lisa A. Kolin

It is with great sadness that Christopher S. Kolin, the beloved husband of Lisa A. Kolin, announces her passing on April 22, 2017, at the young age of 46.

A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Church Point on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 2 p.m.

Lisa was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio, where she and her husband had moved. Throughout her treatment she stayed a loving, caring, devoted wife and mother. She never lost faith and always tried to keep a positive outlook. She was loved by everyone at the cancer treatment center and everyone she came in contact with for her strength of character. She passed in her sleep with her husband at hand.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Kolin of Cleveland, Ohio; her sons, Joshua Suire of Lake Arthur and Jason Suire of Lafayette; and her daughter, Megan Suire of Houston, Texas.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Ozema Authement and Norma Lavergne.