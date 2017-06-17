Lloyd Milton ‘Pappy’ Deshotel

LAKE ARTHUR – Lloyd M. Deshotel, Sr. (Pappy), 77, of Lake Arthur, husband of Carolyn Deshotel, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017, at his home in Lake Arthur.

Funeral services for Lloyd Deshotel will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Monday, June 19, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, June18, from 2:30-10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. by Cindy Sallet. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 19, at 8 a.m. until the time of his service.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1940, in Jefferson Davis Parish to the late Abel and Cora Deshotel. Lloyd (Pappy) worked many years as an independent carpenter, as well as a hunting guide for The Lake Arthur Hunting Club. In his spare time, he genuinely enjoying hunting, fishing, working in his shop and gathering with family and friends. He will be forever remembered a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, as well as an avid storyteller who loved sharing stories about his past experiences.

Lloyd (Pappy) is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Deshotel of Lake Arthur; his son, Jesse Deshotel (fiancée Karistina) of Crowley; his daughter, Monica Fontenot and husband Willis of Lake Arthur; his five grandchildren: Toshya Ryder (fiancé Adam Gauthier), Brandon Stutes, Derek Deshotel and wife Malyssa, Misty Fontenot (Sam Clary), Alexis Hargroder and husband Joseph (Colby), and Alissia Deshotel; his four great-grandchildren, Tyler Sonnier, Kegan Ryder, Sophia Deshotel and Abbygayle Deshotel; his two brothers, William Deshotel (Paul) and wife Judy of Moss Bluff and Delano Deshotel and wife his Judith of Iowa; and his three sisters, Isabelle Bourg and husband Lester of Youngsville, Rose Mouton and husband Graling of Lake Arthur and Judy Leonard and husband Avery of Bell City: as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Lloyd (Pappy) was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Cora Deshotel; his son, Lloyd M. Deshotel, Jr. (Pnut); and his brothers, Lee Deshotel and John Deshotel.

Pallbearers for the service include Davy Deshotel, Dwayne Deshotel, Jesse Deshotel, Michael Hanks, Kennon Leonard and Graling Mouton, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers include: Andrew Benoit, Danny St. Germain, Robert LeJeune (Bo), Tyler Sonnier and Kegan Ryder.

