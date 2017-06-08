Local camps provide youth with opportunities

With school out and kids often spending most of their time playing video games or watching television, summer camps are a great way to hop off the couch and jump into activities.

Whether they are athletes, church participants or outdoor enthusiasts, Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) offers a variety of events to keep kids active and social.

Vacation Bible schools are held across JDP for all denominations and teach students the value of learning about their religion in a kid-friendly environment.

Numerous athletic camps are also in the near future for local youth. More than sharpening tools in particular sports, the camps teach life lessons and allow kids to get to know students from different areas, ages and backgrounds.

Art camps allow creative children to improve their drawing, painting or sculpting skills. These camps also draw youth into a new craft as beginners.

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana offers a fantastic glimpse into their past and current culture with Camp Coushatta. The camp is operated by Coushatta youth and has 20 stations that feature different skills and activities. The best part is that this outdoor, interactive camp is free of charge.

Whether parents are looking for ways to keep their children active or advance their skills in a certain area, these summer camps have long been known for creating safe environments that not only entertain, but educate.