Louviere defends character

WELSH – Mayor Carolyn Louviere said Alderman Colby Perry accused her of being racist in a letter she received from him this weekend.

At the start of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of aldermen, Louviere said she understands that accepting criticism is part of her job. She received a letter over the weekend, she added, that criticized her performance as an elected official, and confirmed after the meeting that it was written to her by Perry.

“There is one allegation in that letter that I refuse to accept, and that is the allegation that I am prejudice and racist,” she said.

The mayor said she feels such a claim is disrespectful to her, her work and how she tries to live her life.