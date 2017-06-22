Mary Jane Deshotel

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Mary Jane Deshotel announces her passing from this life on June 19, 2017, at the age of 57.

Funeral services honoring Mary’s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, June 23, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home i on Friday, June 23, from 9 a.m. until the time of her service at 2 p.m.

Mary will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery following her service.

Mary was born in Jennings to Hubert Janise and Zula Henry Janise on Sept. 29, 1959. Mary was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She loved to sew and collect odds and ends. Mary was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her father, Hubert Janise of Jennings; her four sons, Sidney Hebert (Tyra) of Evangeline, Jonathan Hebert (Leah) of Iota, Zachary Hebert (fiancée Carrie Matthews) of Jennings and Whitney Hebert of Jennings; her two daughters, Elizabeth Hebert (fiancé Jesse Welch) of Jennings and Theresa Benoit (Dale) of Evangeline; her two brothers, Mike Janise (Mary Ann) of Jennings and Joseph Janise (Bertha) of Eunice; her two sisters, Zula Istre (Glenn) of Gueydan and Rita Bergeaux (Darrell) of Iota; as well as her 15 grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Zula Henry Janise; her beloved husband, Ray Deshotel; her two brothers, Carl Janise and Glenn Janise; her infant sister; and her granddaughter, Kayla Rippy.

