Mayor-elect Guinn meets with Kiwanis Club

Jennings Mayor-elect Henry Guinn visited with Kiwanis Club members yesterday to discuss his transition into office .

Guinn explained he has been spending time with outgoing Mayor Terry Duhon and Financial Adviser Greg Marcantel since being elected to further learn details on city happenings.

“I’ve been meeting with the current mayor for the past month and we are expecting a really, really smooth transition,” said Guinn. “Both Terry and Greg invited me to help with next year’s fiscal budget, and I took them up with it because most everyone in here knows that I’m not in politics or a politician, so it was smart for me to go and learn as much as I can from people who have a lot of experience.”