Moore reflects on father’s legacy

LAKE ARTHUR – In a gym bearing his father’s name, Jeff Moore sits down and collects his thoughts about a man who meant not only so much to him, but to young people and adults all over Jeff Davis Parish. Though he has to pause several times to control his emotions, the descriptions of the late Wilbert “Nooky” Moore show just how much of an impact he made on his son.

Jeff has returned to Lake Arthur every year for the past 20 summers to provide youngsters with a chance to hone their basketball skills, but also learn some of the life lessons that were passed down from father to son.