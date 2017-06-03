Nita Schwartz

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Nita Schwartz announces her passing from this life on June 2, 2017 at the age of 87.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Tuesday, June 6, 2016, at 2 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. until the time of her service at 2 p.m., with a rosary recited at 1:30 p.m.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Nita was born in Jennings to Henriette Petjean Fontenot on June 4, 1929. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nita is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Wisby (Ron) of Vinton and Nancy Fontenot of Jennings; her two grandchildren, Nadalyn Fontenot and Dusty Fontenot; her three great-grandchildren, Savana Fontenot, Layklyn Davis and Blayden Laidlaw; her great great-grandson, Koen Abshire; her four sisters, Bernice Guidry of Rayne, Jean Vanti of Jennings, Joyce Fontenot of Jennings and Anna Ruhland of Jennings.

Nita was preceded in death by her mother, Henreitte Fontenot; her beloved husband, Lee Schwartz; her three sisters; and four brothers.

Carrying Nita to her final resting will be Dusty Fontenot, Ron Wisby, Roger Fontenot, Savana Fontenot, Blayden Laidlaw, Nadalyn Fontenot and Tommy Clement.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.