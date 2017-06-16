Officer Max

Jennings Police Department recently welcomed a new addition to the ranks. K9 Officer Max, a dual-purpose narcotic, criminal apprehension and tracking dog, is a two-year-old Dutch shepherd. Handler Ethan Landry said he and the canine have been training together since April. This week, part of Officer Max’s training involved various types of take-downs. Reserve Ptn. Erin LaPoint volunteered to gear up in the four-layer protective bite suit while Max took chase.

