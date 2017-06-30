Officers recognized for outstanding service

Several officers with the Jennings Police Department (JPD) were recognized this week for going above and beyond their duties to serve and protect the community.

A surprise ceremony was held Thursday evening at the Burt LeBlanc Training Facility, where seven JPD members were presented with awards for outstanding performances in law enforcement, community service and exemplary service to the department.

“We are taking this opportunity to recognize some of our officers for their achievements during this last quarter,” said JPD Chief Todd D’Albor. “Several of our patrol shift officers have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their job performance.”