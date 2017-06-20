Opening statements begin in Talen murder trial

A jury was seated yesterday in the trial of the first of 11 defendants arrested in connection with the killing of 73-year-old Charles Raymond Talen Sr. back in 2015.

Roderick Jermaine Cawthorne Jr., who was 18 years old at the time of the murder, is facing second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in the death of Talen. If convicted, Cawthorne would face automatic life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Feb. 21, 2015, Jeff Davis Sheriff’s investigators attempted to notify Talen that his car had been burned near Gueydan. However, when they were unable to notify him they went to his home in Lake Arthur. Deputies could not contact Talen so they went in through the back of his Lake Arthur home and found him lying on the floor inside the residence. An autopsy showed that Talen had suffered blunt trauma to the back of the head.