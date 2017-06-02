Orez ‘Otis’ Ceasar

Funeral service for Orez “Otis” Ceasar, 75, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, in David J. and Rosa Fondel Church Chapel, located in Semien-Lewis Mortuary, 819 N. State Street in Jennings, with Rev. Carl Fontenot, chaplain of the funeral home, officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in the chapel.

Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.

Mr. Ceasar entered into eternal rest May 27, 2017, in a local care center.

He was a native of Eunice and lived in Jennings most of his life. He retired from PPG Industries.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Celestine Ceasar; one daughter, Kathy Ceasar Brown; his grandchildren, Kel’von, Brianna and Keyshaun Brown, all of Jennings; six sisters, Delores Ford, Mary Lou Ceasar, Irene (Louis) Zackery, Gloria (Marcus) Pradia, Betty (Trenton) Roach and Jeanette (Joe) Hamilton, all of Houston, Texas; four brothers; Preston Ceasar and Louis(Marva) King, both of Houston, Anderson (Jerris) King of Lake Charles and Johnny (Rhonda)King, of Topeka, Kan.

