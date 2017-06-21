Parish braces for Tropical Storm Cindy

Hurricane season in Southwest Louisiana is beginning with a confirmed tropical storm brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to a report from Roger Erickson, Weather Coordination Meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lake Charles, Tropical Storm Cindy is forecast to make landfall in southeast Texas by sometime Thursday morning. The storm has sustained winds of 60 mph as it moved across the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall at the Texas-Louisiana state line by early Thursday morning.

“We will see impacts before then,” said Erickson in a press release. “A tropical storm warning has been issued along the I-10 corridor to the coastal parishes of southwest and south central Louisiana, including Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Iberia Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, Allen, Beauregard, Vernon and Vermilion parishes.”

He also said tropical storm force-winds will be experienced in parts of south central Louisiana this morning, and extend into southwest Louisiana this afternoon. A slight risk of tornadoes will also be present for the next two days.