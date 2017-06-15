Parish jail construction on track

Parish Consolidated Jail is anticipated to be completed by January 2018.

During this weeks Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury meeting, project engineer Chuck Stutes and architect Mark LaLande went before jury members to present an update on the status of construction.

“As of the end of May, the contractor was at approximately 48 percent complete on construction based on approved payments to date,” began Stutes. “That compares to the approximately 58 percent elapsed time, and his current completion date is Jan. 26, contractually. Based on the contract and change orders since the project began, and the submitted contract schedule, he’s saying he can complete it in that time.”

Stutes said anticipated completion of the jail construction is still in January of next year.