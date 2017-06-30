Parish working against weather to maintain roads

The rainy season is causing parish employees to work overtime to maintain the quality of gravel roads across the area. Police Jury Administration Supervisor Randy Ringuet said he is aware the public is dealing with compromised gravel roads all over the parish as excessive downpours cause washouts and flooding.

“This has been a particularly wet season and our workers are working hard to make sure to keep up with the quality and condition of the parish roads as quickly as we can,” he said. “We know everyone has rough, wet roads and we are constantly working to add gravel as needed. We’re even putting limestone in the really problematic areas, but the rain is washing it away almost as fast as we can put it down. We will just continue to put it back as quickly as we can.”