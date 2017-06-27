Patrick Steven McBride

CROWLEY – A Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick Steven McBride, 65, will be held Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

Fr. Michael DeBlanc, associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate the services. The family requests visiting hours be observed Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery under the direction of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Mr. McBride died Sunday, June 25, 2017, at 3:14 p.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

He was a graduate of Crowley High School in 1970 and Northeastern State University (ULM) in 1974 with a B. S. in Pharmacy. He spent the last 42 years as a pharmacist working in the Crowley/Jennings area for K&B Drugs, Rite Aid and was presently at Walgreens in Crowley as Pharmacy Manager. He loved his farm, hunting and fishing, as well as being in his garden.

Steve is survived by his wife of 16 years, Medley Breaux McBride of Crowley; four sons, Chris McBride and wife Kristin of Baton Rouge, Michael Mack and wife Vickie of Jennings, Bryan Mack and wife Brandi of Jennings and Steven Mack and wife Julia of Anna, Texas; one daughter, Lindsey Mulvany and husband Brian of Sulphur; three sisters, Mary McBride Meaux and husband Jimmy of Washington, Rita McBride Lee and husband David of Houston, Texas, and Lynette McBride Webb and husband Charles of Conroe, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Graham and Molly-Kate McBride, Ethan, Emma Kate and Colson Mack, Morgan Mack, Katelyn and Liam Mack and Austin, Madyson and Brian Mulvany; numerous nephews; and a niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Wallace and Bridget Songy McBride.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Steve’s memory to the American Heart Association.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.