Post expresses appreciation

Dear Editor,

The members of James O. Hall Post 19 of the American Legion, Department of Louisiana, would like to thank Dona Smith, Sheila Smith, Aubrey Broussard and the staff of the Jennings Daily News for publishing the article entitled “Heroes Legacy” on the front page of the May 28, 2017 edition of the Jennings Daily News. This story dealt with the Jennings-based National Guard unit that served in France during World War I.

We also appreciate Director Harriet Schultz and her talented staff at the Jennings Carnegie Public Library for providing the two photos in the article, which were taken during the homecoming celebration of the 1st Separate Troop, Louisiana Calvary, on May 13, 1919. The top photo showed an officer leading the Troop during a parade on Main Street, and the bottom photo showed that same officer in front of the Troop, by the stands where all the speeches were made. That officer is 1st Lt. Roy S. Miller, who served with the unit overseas and led the unit back from deployment in 1919. Roy was the first Post Commander (local president) of Post 19.

American Legion Department of Louisiana Headquarters in Baton Rouge supplied us with a copy of Post 19’s Application for Post of the American Legion, which was signed by the 42 founding members of the Post in 1919.

The microfilmed newspaper archives of the Jennings Daily Times-Record, which are located at the Jennings Carnegie Public Library, was the source of information about the Calvary Troop’s activation before deployment to France in 1917, and their return after deployment in 1919.

We appreciate all the tremendous coverage of military veterans’ activities provided by the Jennings Daily News on a regular basis.

Glenn McFarlain

American Legion

James O. Hall Post 19, Jennings