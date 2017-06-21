Postcards allege Perry owns shady strip club

WELSH – Another round of anonymous postcards are being mailed to some constituents here, this time claiming that Alderman Colby Perry has failed to report income from his supposed part ownership in a Texas strip club.

“I am utterly perplexed by the false propaganda, inclusive of outlandish claims that have most recently been disseminated at the expense of my character,” Perry said in an emailed statement this week. “Although perplexed by the nature of the allegations, I am not disoriented by the overall work. I will continue to focus on the future of the Town of Welsh.”

The postcard urges the reader to recall the alderman, and further states that he has violated campaign finance laws; failed to report his income from part ownership of the unnamed strip club; and that the strip club is under federal investigation for prostitution, money laundering and drug trafficking.