Potential rate increases to address deficit
City water and sewer rates could be increasing by five percent in the next budget year to address a projected deficit in the utility fund.
During a Tuesday meeting, the city council introduced an ordinance on the issue that will be decided during a special meeting on June 27.
Mayor Terry Duhon and city financial adviser Greg Marcantel said the five percent increase would equal about $1.50 more per bill for the average consumer.
Within city limits, the first 2,000 gallons used by a residential or commercial customer would cost $13.27. Residential consumers outside of city limits would be charged $16 for the first 2,000 gallons, while commercial customers would pay $17.71.
