Preparing for Cindy
Jeff Davis Parish prepared for the possibility of flooding on Wednesday.
Self-service sandbags and sand are available through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day in the following locations: Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road, Lake Arthur Community Center (pick up bag first at the Lake Arthur Police Department), Woodlawn Fire Station, Welsh Police Jury Yard across from the Welsh Community Center, Hathaway Fire Station on La. 102, Elton City Hall, Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road and Lacassine Fire Station located on US 90.
