Recent arrests show influx of heroin into city
Since the beginning of the year, authorities have seen a significant the influx of heroin in the city.
"Approximately 70 to 80 percent of all drug-related traffic stops and investigations lead to a heroin arrest," said Jennings Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. "From that time, we've seen a steady increase of the drug, especially in the past three months. In the past 15 days, we've had four or five arrests just for heroin alone. We have seen a drop-off in crack cocaine arrests to almost nothing, but an influx in heroin.
