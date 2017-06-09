Regatta weekend is here

LAKE ARTHUR – The seventh annual Regatta kicks off here this afternoon when visitors begin inundating the waterfront community with a thirst for summertime entertainment.

Along with the usual live music, dancing and water activities, this year the Regatta will feature a mechanical bull and 40-foot tall water slide. The band line-up features talent throughout the two-day event, until midnight Saturday.

Gates open at 4 p.m. today, with admission at $10 per person for ages six and up, each day. Wayne Toups and Zydecajun will take the stage from 7-9 p.m., with Three Thirty Seven entertaining the crowd from 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Festivities will continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The Miss Regatta Pageant will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the musical talents of Mike Heinen and The Lagniappe Band from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., followed by Horace Trahan and the Ossum Express from 2-4 p.m.