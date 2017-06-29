Registration opens for library falconer class

The Jeff Davis Parish Library will begin the 2017 Leisure Learning R&R classes with a visit from professional falconer Scott Metayer, and his Eurasian Eagle Owl Baby Girl.

Metayer, of Anacoco, is an avid Louisiana outdoorsman, with 24 years of experience as a naturalist and falconer. As a boy, his father introduced him to falconry, as well as a passion to explore nature.

During the class, Metayer will discuss the historical overview of the sport of falconry and basic falconry equipment, the general natural history of birds of prey and how to catch and train a hawk, as well as how to become a falconer. Some of the birds he will discuss include the Harris’s Hawk and the Red-Tailed Hawk, as well as the Eurasian Eagle Owl.

Metayer and his wife also attend sporting events with some of the falcons in their care.

