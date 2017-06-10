Resident thanks Bertrand for his service

Dear Editor,

Our mayor had/has all the qualities necessary to be a great leader of our town. One of those qualities is that he is human. Frankly, I wouldn’t want a mayor that wasn’t! Personally, I wish he had stuck it out. But, of course, I understand it was his very personal decision to make.

Being mayor of a small community is a thankless job. The pay is token at best. The hours are 24/7 even if you have another job. You seldom hear the kudos and often hear complaints. All I know is that Robbie always returned our calls. C. and I may not have liked every answer but, by gosh, he answered us.

I don’t think anyone ever ran for mayor of Lake Arthur for the glory or the riches. I’d like to believe a person runs for local office because they really feel they can help make a community better, even if it’s in some small unseen, unheard about way. I believe with all my heart this is why Robbie wanted to serve.

I hope and pray that we (all of us) will move forward with kindness and grace and offer up some prayer for Robbie and his family. We are all friends, family and neighbors, and our job now is to respect our mayor’s decision and that of our council members.

Robbie Bertrand, I sincerely thank you for your service. You’ve accomplished some impressive goals. You’ve always been there at the forefront of many difficult situations, somber yet determined (For example, that awesome, infamous wall that SAVED our town!).

I didn’t vote for you the first term (you know that), but I would have voted for you as long as you chose to run (barring murder or something). Godspeed on your continuing journey .

“Without rain nothing grows. Learn to respect the storms in our lives.”

Kathy Benoit,

Lake Arthur