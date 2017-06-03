Robbley Dale Gotreaux

The family and friends of Robbley Dale Gotreaux are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on June 2, 2017, at the age of 63.

Funeral services for Robbley Dale Gotreaux, 63 of Crowley will be held at the Evangelistic Center Church in Jennings on Monday, June 5, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with Reverend Hillary St. Germain officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Sunday, June 4, from 3-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday June 5, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Robbley was born in Welsh to Isaac Gotreaux and Hazel Leger Gotreaux on July 31, 1953. Robbley worked in the oilfield and farming most of his life. He loved being outdoors, especially when he was working in his garden or fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Robbley was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robbley is survived by his five sons, Robbley D. Gotreaux, Jr. of Thornwell, Melvin Gotreaux of Crowley, Isaac Gotreaux of Crowley, Timothy Gotreaux of Crowley and Jay Jay Gotreaux of Crowley; his six daughters, Hazel Gotreaux of Eunice, Clarissa Gotreaux of Jennings, Tressa Guillory of Iota, Hailey Gotreaux of Crowley,Felecia Gotreaux of Crowley and Erana Gotreaux of Mermentau; his 17 grandchildren, as well as two more on the way; his brother, Terry (Sandra) Gotreaux of Jennings; his five sisters, Judy (Charlie) Sonnier of Jennings, Rebecca (Calvin) Kibodeaux of Crowley, Oreline Boudreaux of Jennings, Kathy (William) Lakey of Caruthersville, Mo., and Helena (Hillary) St. Germain of Jennings.

Robbley was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Hazel Leger Gotreaux; his brother, Isaac “Bubba” Gotreaux, Jr.; and his grandson, Dustin Blaze Gotreaux.

