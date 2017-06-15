Robert Lee LeJeune

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Robert Lee LeJeune, 82, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. today, Thursday, and from 8 a.m. Friday until time of services.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Mr. LeJeune died 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mr. LeJeune was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur and attended Lake Arthur High School. He retired as an equipment operator in the oilfield. He worked for 22 years at Delta Drilling as a driller, the Jeff Davis Police Jury and worked at S&W Welding. He had a strong hand but a soft heart for his children and grandchildren. Mr. LeJeune loved to hunt with his sons, grandsons and sons-in-law. He loved to shrimp and run trot lines for catfish. He loved to make sausage and was very proud of his garden. He also loved the outdoors and playing the harmonica. He was affectionately known as “Pawpaw Honey” to his grandchildren. Mr. LeJeune was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Arthur.

He is survived by the love of his life of 64 years, Mrs. Evelyn Broussard LeJeune; four daughters, Sharon LeJeune, Genny (Jackie) Stagg and Christine (Wayne) Lopez, all of Lake Arthur, and Shelia (Jim) Simon of Jennings; two sons, Brent (Claudia) LeJeune and Bryan (Jackie) LeJeune, both of Jennings; two sisters, Esther LeMaire of Lake Arthur and Roxanne Newsom of Jennings; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Mr. LeJeune was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Ada Trahan LeJeune; his paternal grandparents, Willis and Azetine Bruner LeJeune; his maternal grandparents, Arcade and Cora Lee Granger Trahan; and one great-grandchild, Noah Pellerin.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Robbie Price, Jason Stagg, Blaine LeJeune, Dustin Lopez, Jerrett Simon, Jade Simon, Cody LeJeune, Dylan LeJeune and Blyth Guidry.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.