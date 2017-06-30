Salary increases, pay ordinances top agenda

FENTON – During a special meeting held here Wednesday morning, pay raises for the mayor and chief of police were proposed, as well as a proposal to change the village clerk pay rate from salary to hourly, following the denial of a pay increase for village employees.

After a lengthy discussion regarding an $80,000 increase in salaries for village workers in the 2017-18 fiscal year budget, Alderwoman Gwen Johnson insisted the budget be amended to exclude the increase. Instead, officials agreed on a $40,000 increase for the salaries line item, totaling $190,000 for the most recent budget.

After amendments were made to the budget, Alderwoman Ollie Mae Clophus introduced a proposal for a salary increase for the mayor to include an additional $1,000 to the current $2,500 monthly salary, as well as a proposal to increase the police chief’s $2,250 monthly salary, to include an additional $500. Clophus also proposed for the salary of village clerk Krisi Boese, to be amended from $2,750 a month salary to an hourly rate of $16.73.

Johnson questioned the purpose of the change request, as well as how the proper hourly wage would be determined following the current salary wage.