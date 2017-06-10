Seniors commonly raise grandkids today

As retirement age approaches, many older adults envision themselves downsizing and moving to a quaint community to enjoy their golden years in as relaxing a fashion as possible. However, for a growing number of seniors, their retirement years are being spent helping to raise grandchildren.

This has happened in two ways. When the economy faltered and parents of young children realized they needed help, grandparents stepped up to look after their grandkids, and adults moved back home with their aging parents. Some seniors needed to move in with their children to make ends meet.

A study of data from the Rand Corporation found that, of the four million children living with their grandparents in the United States, 2.5 million live in three-generation households. Nearly 1.5 million live in split-generation households or ones in which grandparents are raising their grandchildren. The proportion of all grandchildren living in three-generation households, 3.6 percent, has been steady in recent years.

Three-generation households are generally formed because of problems parents encounter living independently, such as through separation or divorce or due to unemployment or economic need.

On the other hand, research suggests that split-generation households are usually formed when parents are no longer able to take care of their children because of physical or mental illness, substance abuse, or economic problems.

US Census data indicates 4.9 million American children are being raised solely by their grandparents. Many grandparents provide part-time care when their older children have to move back home with their families, as roughly 13 million children are now living in homes with their grandparents.

Although being raised by grandparents may not be the ideal situation for all parties involved, such situations are a necessity for many families. Seniors are once again thrown into the caregiver arena.