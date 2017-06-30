Sergeant Howard L. Dartiest-Dartez

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for Sergeant Howard L. Dartiest-Dartez, 71, of Jennings on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Jude Fernando officiating.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church beginning on Saturday, July 1, from 8 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass, with a rosary recited at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Matthews and Son Funeral Home.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.