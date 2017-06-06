Sickey elected Coushatta tribal chairman

ELTON – The Sovereign Nation of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana elected David Sickey as its new chairman this weekend after a run-off election between Sickey and incumbent Lovelin Poncho.

Sickey was elected by 55 percent of the vote.

The chairman-elect said he prepared one statement to share with tribal members whether he was elected or not. Win or lose, he said he planned to continue loving his family and serving his community to the best of his ability.

“That is the greatest victory in my life – the opportunity to work for the strongest community of people, my people,” he said in his victory speech. “There aren’t words in anylanguage to thank you for this gift you have given me. What there is, though, is action each and every day that I pray to GOD is a constant show of my gratitude and hon