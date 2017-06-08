Sickey takes over as Coushatta Tribal chairman, Cernek, Williams to serve on Tribal Council

ELTON – The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana swore in three new officials during a ceremony held Wednesday.

Former Vice Chairman David Sickey recently captured the title of chairman in a runoff against incumbent Lovelin Poncho. Re-elected Councilman Jonathan Cernek and newly appointed Councilwoman Loretta Williams are also beginning new terms.

Sickey, Cernek and Williams stood before their families and the honorable Joseph Clarke Green to state their intentions of serving the Coushatta Nation.

Sickey spoke of his new place as the leader of the Coushatta Nation, and explained this new role was not about his election win, but about the Coushatta people themselves.