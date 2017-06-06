Sir Preston Gatte

Preston Gatte, 8-month-old infant son of Dayon and Geneva (Gosser) Gatte II of Jennings passed away at 4:57 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, in a local hospital.

Preston’s funeral service was held at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at First Pentecostal Church of Jennings, with Reverends James Townley and Jonathan Howell officiating.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday and continued from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Burial was in Gatte Cemetery in Evangeline under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Natalie and Elizabeth Gatte; his paternal grandparents, Sir Dayon Gatte and wife Nyla; his maternal grandparents, Michael Gosser and wife Becky and Charlene Daigle and husband Ellis; his paternal great-grandparents, Durel “Red” Gatte, Carol Ardoin and Frank and Judy Nix; his maternal great-grandparents, Elizabeth and Charles Pinell and Bonnie Gosser; his maternal step great-grandparents, Carla Hancock and Vincent Daigle; his paternal great great-grandmother, Una Richard; and his maternal great great-grandmother, Mabel Alexander.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.