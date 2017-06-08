Some never grow up

The Way I See It by Don West

As I walked toward the entrance of the grocery yesterday, I was drawn, by the noise, to a pickup truck coming through the parking lot that was looking for a place to park.

The driver had one foot on the accelerator, one on the brake, and would momentarily shift into neutral so that he could rack back his pipes to apparently draw attention to himself, his truck and/or his wife. I assumed, automatically, that it was a young kid trying to convince those around him that he was the hottest thing on four wheels. He would gun it for three feet, spinning tires on the wet parking lot, then hit the brakes, then gun it again.

As he slipped past me, I caught a glimpse of him and noticed that he was not a kid, but obviously, he and his wife were of grandparent age. He whipped into a deserted parking spot, void of any vehicles on either side, racking the pipes, pulled too far forward, then reversed, racking the pipes a couple of more times, and finally settled in and turned off the noisy attraction.

Neither of us was in the grocery for very long and exited at nearly the same time, apparently so I could watch and hear another display of his racetrack skills.

I have often heard from my brother that growing old is mandatory, but growing up is optional. This guy is living proof that he is still stuck in the grammar school of life. Unfortunately, you and I have to drive on the same roads he does, and eventually one of us will meet him under very unpleasant circumstances when his Earnhardt driving school lessons fail him and he plows into one of us.

Be on the lookout for him: He will notably have a temporary tag in the back window, because he purchases insurance on a temporary basis, but only when he is caught and forced to buy it.

He will disregard most laws, stop signs, speed limits, and will likely tailgate. You can try to ignore him, but his driving prowess of spinning tires in the gravel or on wet streets will no doubt impress all his friends and draw the attention of idiots like me.

OK. My rant is over for this week — well, maybe not all week.