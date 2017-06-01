Storms on the Hill, floods in the valleys

The Way I See It by Don West

The 2017 hurricane season begins today and the weather gurus have begun to predict how many storms we may have. Though I have much faith in one or two of those guys, the rest of them come and go as often as I change shirts. Their prognostication is less accurate than the Cajun forecast that says, “When the rock is wet, it’s raining.”

The one thing that we can be sure of is, that guy from the Weather Channel will be standing in the middle of any storm that he can find and telling all of us to not go out in the storm. Apparently, his mother told him he didn’t have sense enough to come in from the rain, and he is living proof that you can’t cure stupid.

It seems to me that Al Gore should be the one standing in the rain because one of his oars hasn’t been in the water for several years now. It still astounds me to hear and see the pompous audacity of those who would believe that mankind’s occupation in the universe for the very limited time we have been here, compared to the billions of years since Creation. The massaging of their egos must take up much of their time and leave little for actual production of anything of value.

Prognostication of the weather falls under the same category as Hollywood’s assessment and advice concerning politics. I can change the channel from most of the Hollywood drivel, but sometimes the weather people seemingly consume every channel. One major network will, almost nightly, tell you how many millions of people will be affected by a thunderstorm that is moving across the country. No matter how many times they say it, some people will just not come in from the rain. It’s like, “Hey, here hold my beer and watch this.” The next scene we see is taxpayer dollars being used somewhere to rescue one of the great unwashed from his pickup truck that could not make it across the first cousin of the Mississippi River.

They are out there, folks, and they vote and multiply. There is a popular saying that goes like this: “The givers have to set limits, because the takers have no limits.”

Stay safe; make preparations; and be afraid more of that which comes out of Washington than that which comes from the weather.